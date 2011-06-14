Atlas Sound Updates ControlKom to v2.0

Phoenix, AZ--Atlas Sound has released a new version of its popular ControlKom Mass Communication System with ControlKom v2.0.

“This is a full revision,” said Steve Young, VP of sales and marketing for Atlas Sound. “With new mission critical enhancements and added features where the system needed it most, the easy-to-use, reliable, network communication system of ControlKom has gotten even better.”

Like its predecessor, ControlKom v2.0 incorporates solutions for the task of managing campus messaging, bell scheduling, security, synchronizing clocks, intercom/paging, and much more. It offers a comprehensive IP-based paging system control with SIP (Session Initiation Protocol) compatibility, allowing for integration with almost any existing phone system. With this technology, users can simultaneously send an audio stream and/or text message to IP loudspeakers, computer screens, and overhead paging systems, all with speed, confidence, ease-of-use, and reduced operating costs.

Atlas Sound will release new IP endpoints and updated software to address the needs of contractors and end users.