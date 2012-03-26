Boeckeler Announces Video Upgrade

Tucson, AZ--Boeckeler Instruments recently announced a resolution upgrade in the Pointmaker CPN-5000 HDCP-compliant annotation system.

As of March 2012, this hardware-based annotation solution offers the ability to draw on HD video images up to 1920 x 1200, which displays a widescreen aspect ratio of 16:10.

Without requiring use of a computer, the Pointmaker CPN-5000 integrates its annotation features with a highly flexible scaler capable of receiving video input in composite, Y/C, VGA, YUV, DVI-I and HDMI formats, while scaling the output in high-resolution formats up to 1280 x 1024, 1440 x 900, 1080p, and now, 1920 x 1200 (other resolutions are also available). This model also provides capture, print and TCP/IP networking features.

Users draw and select options with a wireless digital tablet or separately purchased touch screen.