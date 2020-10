The Casio Ultra Short Throw (UST) XJ-UH310WN projector is geared for educators and offers WXGA resolution, remote access from a smartphone, and other features for easy classroom integration. The hybrid light source projector outputs more than 3,000 ANSI lumens in a dust-resistant design. Reduced image shadowing allows for more dynamic learning. A five-year, 10,000 hour warranty on the light source or three years parts and labor backs it up.