Audio-Technica Debuts U855QL Gooseneck Mic



Stow, OH--Audio-Technica has unveiled the new U855QL Cardioid Dynamic Gooseneck Microphone for use as a high-quality talk-back, paging, and dispatch in commercial, industrial, and entertainment applications. Its tailored frequency response ensures excellent intelligibility in environments with excessive ambient noise.

The U855QL's easily adjustable gooseneck permits quick positioning, and the quick-mount design includes an XLRM-type connector insert at the base, allowing the microphone to be plugged directly into any standard XLRF-type surface or cable connector. The unit features extremely rugged all-metal construction for long-lasting performance. The low-profile element provides a uniform cardioid polar pattern that reduces pickup of sounds from the sides and rear, improving isolation of the desired sound source. The microphone's protective screen reduces wind noise and "popping" when used close to the sound source.

U855QL Specifications:

Frequency Response 150-16,000 Hz

Open Circuit Sensitivity -53 dB re 1V at 1 Pa

Impedance 600 ohms

Weight 9.8 oz

Output Connector Integral 3-pin XLRM-type

Color/Appearance Non-reflective black finish

The U855QL Cardioid Dynamic Gooseneck Microphone is currently available.