Canon Expands Its Projector Line With Four New Models

The What: Canon USA has expanded its line of interchangeable-lens LCOS and fixed-lens DLP projectors with the addition of four new models.

The What Else: The REALiS WUX6010 Pro AV LCOS projector combines high, WUXGA resolution (1920 x 1200), 6000 lumens, compatibility with a choice of five optional Canon projection lenses, and Canon’s LCOS technology with AISYS-enhancement to help reproduce images with incredible detail and color accuracy. Built to include all of the same features as Canon’s WUX6000 Projector, the REALiS WUX6010 projector also features a built-in HDBaseT receiver to help reduce complex wiring by allowing uncompressed HD video, audio, and control signals to be transmitted over one single ethernet cable. In addition to the enhancements of the WUX6010 LCOS projector, Canon has expanded its LX-Series of high-brightness DLP projectors with two new 5000-lumen models, the LX-MU500 (WUXGA resolution 1920 x 1200) and LX-MW500 (WXGA resolution 1280 x 800) projectors.