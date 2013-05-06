Xilica Audio Design Launches New Dante Enabled Digital Processors

The What: Xilica Audio Design and Audinate are launching Xilica’s new Dante enabled Neutrino and Uno Series digital processor models.



The What Else: Neutrino is an open architecture-drag and drop based DSP while Uno is a hybrid architecture/apps based DSP. Neutrino and Uno digital processors are available in 8x8, 8x16, 16x8, and 16x16 I/O models. Dante enabled models provide an additional 32 channels (16x16) of I/O via Audinate’s award winning Dante network solution. Neutrino and Uno Series Dante enabled models not available in North America.

The Why: “With over 100 Dante enabled products on the market to choose from, it’s easy to see why Dante is best choice for digital media networking. Licensees such as Xilica are making Dante’s interoperability an easy choice for many end users. We look forward to seeing more products by Xilica in the future,” said Dave Anderson, director of sales for Audinate.