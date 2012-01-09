Harris’ DOOH Presence at NRF Convention and Expo

Harris comes to this year’s NRF Convention and Expo (January 16-18, 2012, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, Booth #3223) with an emphasis on energizing brands, increasing revenue and maximizing the overall retail experience through digital media.

Harris will demonstrate its digital out-of-home (DOOH) retail solutions and share the technology footprint that powers some of its notable retail projects. The company will showcase digital signage content seen at various global retailers today, including 4400 7-Eleven convenience stores, one of the largest DOOH networks in the United States; and Harrods, London’s most famous luxury department store.

Guy Cheston, director of advertising and sponsorship for Harrods, will discuss how retail brands are embracing digital media as an effective advertising medium, and how Harrods has responded by making digital signage a key part of its marketing strategy. Cheston will present “Digital Screens within a Luxury Retail Environment” in the EXPO Hall, Room 3D05, on Tuesday, January 17 from 3:00-3:45 pm.

Harris will also sponsor a social media wall on the show floor, with the Harris® InfoCaster™ DOOH suite for content creation, management and playout powering NRF’s official Twitter feed.