BTX, Visionary Solutions Partner at InfoComm Connections

BTX Technologies and Visionary Solutions, a manufacturer of Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) products, will partner at the InfoComm Connections show in San Jose, CA, March 4-5 in booth 629. The booth will feature a multitude of solutions that integrators can use in their projects to expand their business and increase their bottom line.



“BTX is looking forward to participating in the InfoComm Connections event where we will be focusing on a selection of solutions, including IPTV, collaboration, and lecture capture systems that will provide new revenue and profit streams for our integration customers. We are dedicated to providing the best solutions on the market for our customers, and InfoComm events are a powerful platform to display and discuss these solutions,” said Greg Schwartz, president of BTX. “In addition, BTX will be displaying dozens of products and solutions for signal processing, interconnectivity, digital signage, cables, connectors, fiber, and custom plates and panels.”

Visionary Solutions will be demonstrating their networked video system, PackeTV, which delivers high quality video to multiple device types over virtually any network. The system is a modular, open-standard architecture allowing users to expand their system and add feature upgrades as budgets permit and changes are needed. With the PackeTV software, TV channels, and video on demand can be introduced in a simple, menu-driven format.

“This is a great opportunity for customers to see the emerging technologies that Visionary and BTX have to improve functionality in corporate, educational, stadium, house of worship, and hospitality settings,” said Andrew Lemert, EVP of Visionary Solutions.