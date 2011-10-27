

At the CETW show in New York Nov. 9-10, X2O will be joined by several of its technology partners to demonstrate how the Xpresenter™digital signage platform can power a variety of screens, including 3D screens from Exceptional 3D; LED screens from Trans-Lux; LCD flat-panel displays; in addition to tablets and smartphones. Xpresenter provides an end-to-end solution for the creation, management, and distribution of content at a fraction of the time and cost of other solutions. The software's power can be extended to the Web, enabling users to control, monitor, and manage their digital signage network via a Web-based control screen from anywhere in the world with the X2O Portal.

New Products From X2O Media at CETW 2011:

Digital Signage Social Media Pack

X2O Media's Digital Signage Social Media Pack is a new set of templates and objects specifically designed to display content from popular social media sites such as Twitter and Facebook on digital signage screens. The templates and objects can be personalized using X2O's PowerPoint®-based authoring tool — providing network operators with the flexibility to select the format that best fits their display content strategy — and displayed in the highest image quality with the Xpresenter™ Player.

Microsoft® SharePoint® Integration with Xpresenter™

At CETW 2011, X2O Media will demonstrate the integration of its Xpresenter™ platform with the Microsoft® SharePoint® enterprise collaboration platform. Through this tight integration, Xpresenter users are able to link to SharePoint information such as calendars, announcements, and even dashboards to quickly and easily display information on a variety of screens throughout an organization, including mobile phones, tablets, and desktops. Links to SharePoint information are automatically updated to the screens in real time, greatly simplifying content management and reducing staff workload.

For timely messages and alerts, information can be entered directly into SharePoint and quickly sent throughout an organization or to specific staff or locations. For more creative collaboration and knowledge sharing, employees can also publish videos, images, and PowerPoint® slides that appear within the SharePoint interface, enabling exciting possibilities such as product demos, training videos, and team announcements. The result is a powerful communications tool with the look and feel of a corporate TV channel.

New Version of X2O Xpresenter™ vClips Powered by NITRO

X2O Media will display the latest version of its Xpresenter™ vClips video kiosk, the first product to be powered by the NITRO graphics platform. With NITRO, the latest version of vClips combines new dynamic display capabilities, including a 3D video carousel that displays HD videos with simple on-screen navigation.

The Xpresenter vClips video kiosk is a complete interactive video application that allows users to browse and play back video clips using a simple touch-screen interface. Ideal for any application requiring on-demand video playback, Xpresenter vClips combines the highest quality HD video and graphics output with simple and flexible management tools. The adaptable solution features unlimited categories and expandable video storage, support for popular video formats, and the ability to customize categories. For X2O's customers, it offers simple setup and configuration as well as comprehensive logging of all user interaction. The latest version of vClips is ideal for corporate training, retail product showcases, information kiosks, lobbies, movie theaters, music stores, video jukeboxes, and more.

