BTX to Bring Fiber, Video Wall, and Collaboration Solutions to LDI

BTX Technologies will host live demos of its Userful video wall solution, Mersive’s Solstice collaboration software, and BTX Pro Plates and Panel software at the LDI show in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 23-25 in booth 452.

BTX will feature Userful video wall software displayed in an artistic video wall configuration. The Userful software provides an alternative option to traditional video walls for streaming video, digital signage, and 4K content. The software is designed for stadiums, broadcast centers, museums, theaters, and live events.



BTX will also show its line of custom plates and panels, assemblies, backplanes, and custom-loaded breakout panels, as well as Neutrik opticalCON breakout cables and opticalCON breakout boxes. BTX has an in-house fiber lab and metal shop to aid customers with design, configuration, and ordering with fast turnaround. BTX is also certified to repair cable assemblies.



Other solutions to be shown in the BTX booth include BTX’s line of FiberFAN products, Just Add Power’s HDMI over IP video distribution system, and a variety of products from Gefen, Atlona, Luxi, Quantum Data, and AFL.