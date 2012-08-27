Fulcrum Acoustic Adds New Models to RMac Range

After premiering their RM28ac Installation Loudspeaker at Infocomm, Fulcrum Acoustic has revealed further details on its new RMac product range.

The latest additions to the RM Installation Loudspeaker series, the RMac products provide self-powered amplification, negating the need for an external amplifier and DSP equipment.

The RM series of reference monitors provide the accuracy, pristine imaging and precise transient response required of the most critical studio applications, but with the high output capability demanded by high-energy genres, the company says. With the new "ac" version, signal levels, amplifier status, and a full array of input filters and delay may all be accessed via Ethernet, using Armonia Pro Audio Suite control software.

The additions to the series include the RM28ac, RM22ac, and RM25ac-dual 8-, 12-, and 15-inch monitors, respectively.