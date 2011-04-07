Thumbspeak Presents Your Feedback Feeds America

Thumbspeak and Customer Engagement Technology World (CETW) today announced the launch of Your Feedback Feeds America, a program designed for CETW attendees with a unique built-in donation system.

Attendees at CETW who participate in the program will have the opportunity to answer surveys throughout the event, with a 10 cents donation allocated for every survey or question answered through the Thumbspeak mobile application. 100 percent of the funds collected from the survey program will be donated directly to Feeding America, the nation’s leading domestic hunger-relief charity.

“We are thrilled with the opportunity to partner with CETW for a program of this caliber,” said Dean Wiltse, president of Thumbspeak. “This program sets into motion the exploration of entirely new platforms to engage audiences for charitable causes and, most importantly, helps us give back to a truly deserving group like Feeding America.”

Every dollar received by Feeding America helps provide seven meals to men, women and children facing hunger and starvation in the United States. Feeding America food bank members provide low-income individuals and families with the fuel they need to survive. Feeding America’s network members supply food to more than 37 million Americans each year, including 14 million children and 3 million seniors.

Feeding America has also been designated as CETW’s Charity of Choice for the San Francisco event. Leading up to the conference, CETW will send referral messages and special codes to potential attendees, every time a person registers for the conference using one of the special codes, the show will donate an additional $5 to Feeding America. During the show, CETW attendees can participate by downloading the Thumbspeak app by following the instructions and QR Codes available at cetworld.com.

Each attendee will have the opportunity to take various surveys about their experience at CETW. Attendees may also stop by the Thumbspeak booth and submit questions to be sent to all Thumbspeak users at the show. For every question answered, Thumbspeak and CETW will donate an additional 10 cents to Feeding America.