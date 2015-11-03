BSS Audio Processors Receive AVnu Alliance Certification

BSS Audio Soundweb London BLU-805 and BLU-325 signal processors from Harman have received AVnu certification for Audio Video Bridging (AVB) interoperability through the AVnu Alliance, the professional audio industry organization behind open, standards-based AV networking.

"We are committed to both AVB and Harman Professional Solutions' support for the AVnu Alliance's mission to promote interoperability," said Iain Gregory, senior market manager, installed sound, Harman Professional Solutions. "These certifications offer yet another example of how we prioritize delivering the highest level of functionality for a variety of systems-based solutions."



Both the BLU-805 and BLU-325 devices offer configurable inputs and outputs, compatibility with all Soundweb London input and output card options, logic processing capability, the 256- channel BLU link bus and GPIO.



Each offers up to 16 inputs and outputs, configurable in banks of four. Card options include analog mic/line inputs with Phantom Power, analog outputs, digital inputs (AES/EBU and S/PDIF), digital outputs, the Soundweb London AEC Input Card and the Soundweb London Telephone Hybrid Card.



The BLU-805 and BLU-325 devices allow 64 incoming AVB channels and 64 outgoing AVB channels. Configuration, control, and monitoring will be provided by a forthcoming release of HiQnet Audio Architect.