WyreStorm AMP-001-010 Digital Audio Amplifier

WyreStorm’s AMP-001-010 is a patent-pending HDBaseT D-Class digital audio amplifier and all-in-one digital amplifier that combines the benefits of HDMI, HDBT, and local amplification.

The AMP-001-010 extracts stereo audio directly from an HDBT signal to enable amplification and access to the centralized AV input, audio return channel, and local audio inputs (providing local audio overlay), plus local 2.1-channel audio outputs at each location.

Seven AMP’s can be cascaded (70-meter intervals), and when paired with WyreStorm’s HDBT Pro matrices, creates a system of 56 displays—transmitting fully uncompressed HD AV, ethernet, power over cable, and control transmission, all via a single Cat-5e/6 cable.