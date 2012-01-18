MMD Launches Philips No-Glasses 3D Displays

MMD, has announced a new line of no-glasses 3D displays with auto-stereoscopic technology, the 23” BDL23301VS, 42” BDL4251VS, and 55” BDL5571VS. Developed in conjunction with Dimenco, the new displays are designed to have the sharpest and most vivid 3D resolution in the market.



The no-glasses 3D displays can achieve up to 28 viewing angles via lenticular technology. With this technology, audiences are able to see the best quality around objects from the standing spot in front of the display itself. With a wide 3D viewing angle and the ability to change the optimal viewing distance of the no-glasses 3D displays, audiences will benefit from a memorable visual experience.

“With more and more screens all competing for your attention, this is the one that stands out from the crowd with a deep and truly stunning 3D experience,” explained Craig Rathbun, Sales and Marketing Director of MMD North America.

The no-glasses 3D display line can play both 2D and 3D (2D+Z) images and videos. This makes it extremely flexible as a digital signage tool. The integrated Dimenco rendering core that works with the Dimenco interface format (2D+Z), not only gives both content creators and end users full control of the depth-effect characteristics of their 3D images, but also offers simple creation of 3D content. The BDL4251VS has received a nomination for the 2012 Technology InAVation Awards. MMD demonstrated this technology at CES 2012 January 10-13, 2012 at the Bellagio Hotel.



The Philips No-Glasses 3D Display Line include the following features:

• Screen Sizes: 23”, 42”, 55”

• Smart InsertTM (42”, 55”)

• Smart PowerTM (23”, 42”, 55”)

• Brightness: 700cd/m2 (42”, 55”)

• Auto-stereoscopic: 28 Views

• Viewing Angle: 140 degrees

• Professional-grade LCD Panel with 24/7 duty cycle performance

• Full digital connectivity with HDMI and DVI-D

• RS-232C multi display port (42”, 55”)

• Landscape orientations

• Network Control and Communication allows the highest level of remote display

• 24/7 scheduler with real-time clock

The Philips 23” BDL23301VS and 42” BDL4251VS will be available in January 2012 and the 55” BDL5571VS in February 2012 through all MMD business partners.