Broadcast Pix Introduces New Video Production Systems

Broadcast Pix introduced Granite 2.0 and Slate 8.5 software, as well as two new live video production systems, Granite 500 and Slate 500, which feature a new compact control panel. Granite 2.0 adds playlists, ProRes clips and QuickTime Animation playback, offers an enhanced Harris CG and an optional Chyron CG, improves chromakey and key priority controls, and provides remote control of streaming appliances. Slate 8.5 also provides many of these same improvements.

The new Granite and Slate 500 systems provide a tactile control surface with comprehensive monitoring of video and files, as well as complete control of the system's clip store, CG, cameras, and other devices. The new 1 M/E control panel supports up to 18 sources and six keyers for overlays of picture-in-picture boxes and graphics, and is compact enough to fit in a rack drawer.

“We have the best control surfaces for combining cameras, clips, and graphics to create compelling live video – and our new 500 panel makes it even more cost effective," said Ken Swanton, president of Broadcast Pix.

The Granite 500 HD system offers 11 HD/SD-SDI inputs (expandable to 22) and six HD/SD-SDI outputs (expandable to 12). The Slate 500 hybrid system offers four or eight analog, HD/SD-SDI, or DVI inputs and four (expandable to five) outputs. Both systems provide seven channels of file-based inputs from the built-in clip store and graphics systems. Plus, both include the complete suite of Fluent file-based workflow tools, including Fluent-View monitoring of video and files, Fluent Watch Folders for importing files, and Fluent Macros, which combine switcher effects and files with one-button recall.

Apple Final Cut Pro users can take advantage of the new Granite pipeline for ProRes clips and QuickTime Animations. This simplifies the production workflow for animations, as operators can copy a single file to the Broadcast Pix system and instantly load animations with key and audio. New playlist capabilities enable a sequence of clips to automatically play and then transition to the source on preview.

Granite 2.0 also communicates with Chyron Lyric PRO 8. The optional CG software creates sophisticated titles and 3D animations that can be accessed from any Broadcast Pix control surface, seen on Fluent-View, played from the system's graphic and clip stores, and edited on-air. It also provides access to Chyron’s AXIS Web-based services, which allow users to obtain and share broadcast-quality graphics. And 2.0 adds rolls and crawls to Granite's Harris CG.

Finally, the Broadcast Pix streaming device control, which enables Granite and Slate to drive ViewCast streaming appliances from the control surface, is now standard. ViewCast appliances offer the flexibility of streaming simultaneous formats and bit rates.

For More information: www.broadcastpix.com.