Avitech to Show Rainier 3G and Sequoia 4H

Avitech International Corp. will be showcasing its two newest products, the Rainier 3G and the Sequoia 4H, and the Seneca Converter (C-SHS) at IBC 2011 in Amsterdam from September 9-13. Avitech will be located at Booth #7.K30.

The Rainier 3G, which is projected for release in Q4 of this year, makes its debut at IBC 2011. The newest addition to the Rainier family, the 3G allows users to monitor up to eight HD 3G/1.5G/SD-SDI/CVBS sources through a single unit. It features a built-in 8x8 crosspoint switcher to efficiently manage multiple inputs over two outputs. Exhibiting flawless clarity and dynamic control, the Rainier 3G delivers a new multiviewing experience.

The Sequoia 4H now features a cascadable function along with its support of touchscreen functionality. Users can link up to three modules with an USB A to B cord to monitor 12 HDMI inputs across three monitors with one mouse and keyboard set. The 4H integrates a USB hub, speakers, microphone/headphone jacks and a mouse/keyboard switching function alongside four HDCP compliant HDMI inputs.

The Seneca family of extenders and converters enables facility-wide integration and ensures consistent and powerful performance from other Avitech products. The Seneca Converter provides pristine image quality and has guaranteed compatibility with existing Avitech products, ensuring seamless integration and optimal performance. LCM control allows for on-the-fly adjustment while Phoenix-G compatibility enables thorough configuration.