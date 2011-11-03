Coolux Receives Awards at LDI Show

Coolux received honors for the company's new Pandoras Box Version 5 at the 2011 LDI show. The release was crowned with two prestigious awards.

The coolux Widget Designer PRO 3.0 was awarded the Parnelli Indispensable Technology of the Year Award and the PLASA Rock Our World Award.

According to the PLASA website, the Rock Our World Awards were created to honor groundbreaking achievement by its members and to acknowledge the genius of both the creator of the technology and the designer or integrator who applies it in a real world environment.

The Parnelli Award “recognizes pioneering, influential professionals and their contributions, honouring both individuals and companies.”

The ongoing award success highlights the extreme flexibility and reliability offered by the coolux Pandoras Box product family. Earlier this year the Widget Designer PRO 3.0 had already received the 2011 SHOWTECH Product Award, in addition to the coolux Sensor Link having received the Live Design Projection Accessory of the Year award.