Bose Ships F1 Model 812 Flexible Array Loudspeaker and F1 Subwoofer

Bose Professional is now shipping the F1 Model 812 Flexible Array Loudspeaker and F1 Subwoofer, the latest additions to the company’s range of portable P.A. offerings.

The F1 Model 812 portable, powered loudspeaker lets users optimize sound by creating up to four vertical coverage patterns, providing versatility for a range of applications and venues, including live music, DJ, corporate AV, house of worship, AV rental, and general P.A. applications.



With the F1 system, sound can be optimized for playing at floor level, on stage, or facing raked seats or bleachers. To control the vertical coverage pattern, users simply push or pull the array into position to create “Straight” (tightest vertical control, for floor-level audience coverage), “J” (adjust vertical splay down, when P.A. is placed on stage), “C” (adjust vertical splay up and down, to cover extreme raked seating), or “Reverse J” (adjust vertical splay up, e.g. for bleacher seating coverage) dispersion patterns. Once set, the system automatically adjusts the EQ to maintain optimum tonal balance for each coverage pattern.



The loudspeaker and subwoofer have a combined 2,000 watts of power (1,000 watts each). A Bose proprietary mounting stand for the loudspeaker is integrated right into the body of the subwoofer, making setup fast and easy. The stand also includes cable channels to neatly hide the wires.

Additionally, the loudspeaker and subwoofer feature strategically placed handles for stress-free transportation (the system easily fits in a car), made with durable materials. In addition, the F1 Model 812 has been designed with features to facilitate fixed installations through threaded inserts and accessory pan and tilt and yoke brackets.



“We’ve drawn inspiration from our extensive research into product offerings designed for theaters, arenas, and other large spaces where loudspeaker arrays are shaped to provide optimal coverage," said Craig Jackson, professional product line manager, portable products at Bose. "With the F1 Flexible Array Loudspeaker System, we’ve brought the same concept of coverage control to a high-performance, small-format portable P.A. Now, performers, bands, and DJs can easily tailor the F1 Loudspeaker, providing their audiences with outstanding coverage and clarity in nearly any room.”