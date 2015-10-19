Bose Professional Now Shipping Four New FreeSpace Amps

Bose Professional is now shipping four new dual-channel amplifier models from its broadened FreeSpace amplifier line. These models are designed for premium commercial applications such as retail, restaurants, and hospitality.

Two mixer amplifiers, the IZA 2120-HZ and IZA 2120-LZ, and two expansion amplifiers, the ZA 2120-HZ and ZA 2120-LZ, each provide 120 watts per channel. FreeSpace amplifiers can be configured without the use of a PC.



The IZA models include an integrated audio DSP providing Bose loudspeaker EQ, Bose Dynamic EQ, Opti-voice paging/ducking, audio mixing/routing, bass/treble adjustments, remote control options, and an auto standby feature. The ZA models support sound system expansion when using front-end Bose products such as FreeSpace integrated zone amplifiers and ControlSpace engineered sound processors.



Additionally, the IZA 2120-HZ offers true two-zone capability, providing two independent outputs that each support volume/source selection remotes, EQ, tone controls and paging/auxiliary routing options.



Bose FreeSpace zone amplifiers are designed to provide basic amplification and sound system expansion when using front-end Bose products, such as FreeSpace integrated zone amplifiers and ControlSpace engineered sound processors. When connected to an IZA integrated zone amplifier, the ZA zone amplifier allows for easy system expansion. Chained amplifiers will function together as a single expanded system, sharing the same music, paging sources, master volume control, and optional loudspeaker equalization.



“At higher power levels, our four new 2x120W IZA/ZA amplifiers greatly expand the size and complexity of the venues for which FreeSpace amps can be used," said Ashraf Elghamrawi, Bose professional product line manager, amplifiers. "These models don’t need a PC for programming, and with just a few switches can be tailored to almost any commercial installation. As one of our dealers said, ‘There are not many places where these amps can’t be used.’”