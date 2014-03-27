Audio-Technica Explores Mic Techniques in New Video Series

Audio-Technica has posted the first videos in a new series exploring different aspects of mic technique, mic placement and more.

Utilizing Audio-Technica products such as the 40 Series, Artist Elite, 20 Series and others – these videos illustrate various tips and tricks for using mics in real-world applications.

The first videos focus on recording basics (11 videos, including vocals, guitar and percussion), and drum miking techniques (11 videos) and can be viewed in two playlists on Audio-Technica’s YouTube channel. More videos will be posted covering other topics in the future.

“Audio-Technica wanted to create a series of miking videos that focus on real-world applications of some of our most popular products," said Gary Boss, marketing director for Audio-Technica. We started with recording basics and drum miking techniques. You don’t need to be a beginner to learn something from the ‘basics’ videos — there’s something there for all skill levels. And as a drummer myself, I know how difficult it can be to master proper drum miking technique, so it was a natural to explore that topic with its own series of videos. We look forward to creating more content along these lines in the future, so stay tuned to our YouTube channel!”

Explore the online series here: https://www.youtube.com/user/AudioTechnicaUSA