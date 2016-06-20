Bogen Introduces New Products at InfoComm 2016

The What: Bogen Communications introduced several new products at InfoComm 2016 in Las Vegas, NV, including a full line of Class-D based paging and intercom amplifiers; a pair of new Apogee high-performance pro-audio amplifiers, one of which includes an integrated DSP module; and a self-contained, 6-zone music and paging system.

The What Else: Six models in Bogen’s Gold Seal Series of amplifiers appeared at InfoComm—now featuring Class-D amplification, ranging from 35 watts of output up to 500 watts. The Class-D amplification system enables efficient operation, with reduced power consumption, and heat dissipation compared with previous models. Features include seven inputs (4 MIC, 1 MIC/TEL, one MIC/AUX, and AUX); dual function 10-band graphic equalizer; loudness contour control; phantom power for each MIC input; variable music muting; remote master volume control; automatic level control; low-cut filter for MIC channels; and AUX fade back after TEL page.

The Gold Seal Series works with 4-ohm, 8-ohm, 25V, 25VCT, and 70V systems. The amps provide several safety features, as well as thermal and overload protection. Available accessories, sold separately, include a tamper-resistant front cover, rack mounting kit and a remote volume control.

Bogen also introduced two models to its Apogee-branded line of professional audio amplifiers. Apogee's CA8000D and CA8000DX amplifiers offer cost-effective performance for permanent installations and commercial sound. Suitable for high-end installations, the CA8000DX offers a built-in DSP module (model DLX24i). The DSP module is PC remote controlled using intuitive System Control Manager software—the same software used on the standalone, rack-mountable Apogee DLX24 digital loudspeaker controller.

Both the CA8000D and CA8000DX are 2-ohm stable and can drive 70V lines directly. Both models are only two rack units in height, and feature front panel level controls with tamper-resistant covers to avoid any unwanted altering or inadvertent adjustment. Fully featured, the CA-series amplifiers offer balanced inputs and four-pole speaker twist connector outputs.

The Bogen DRZ120 is a self-contained six-zone music and paging system for small to medium-sized applications. It combines a digital FM tuner with Mic, Line, and Auxiliary inputs. It has a 120-watt amplifier capable of driving 4 to 16-ohm speaker systems, as well as 70-volt distributed systems.

The DRZ120 permits connection of up to six individually volume-controlled paging zones. The DRZ120 also features Bass and Treble controls with a five-segment LED output meter. The built-in tuner uses a PLL synthesizer to provide accurate frequency selection. The MIC1 input can be set for voice-activated muting of the other audio inputs. The unit’s microphone input accepts a balanced Lo-Z microphone with selectable Phantom Power. Various input connections are available: XLR, TRS, RCA, USB drive, secure digital card, and EuroBlock screw terminals.

The Bottom Line: Bogen’s 2016 InfoComm booth also featured its Compact Line Array loudspeaker system; a compact 40-watt amplifier; its full line of microphones; high-performance foreground loudspeakers and an outdoor, in-ground loudspeaker.