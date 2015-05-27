Bogen Compact Line Array Loudspeaker System

The What: Bogen's ALA-1 system is an easy to use system that takes the difficulty out of designing and installing with line arrays.The What Else: The ALA-1 is the main array, which incorporates four metal-alloy woofer cone drivers featuring the pioneering voice-coil guidance system by NEAR, with unique Ferrofluid in the magnet gap. The ALA-1LT Long-Throw module increases the array length by 50 percent, focusing this extra energy to augment and extend the performance of the ALA-1 for longer distances. The ALA-1DF Down-fill Module increases vertical coverage below the main array greatly improving articulation in front row near-field listening areas often eliminating the need for stage-based front fill speakers. The ALA-1S has a 12-inch woofer which provides high output and extended bass for music and video productions. In addition, a unique mounting bracket that allows the full ALA array to be suspended and tilted.