Blackmagic Takes NAB by Storm

Blackmagic had one of the largest booths at the NAB show in Las Vegas this week, showing live event cameras and switching gear. The broad variety of gear, including a full range of 12G-SDI, 60p products this year at the NAB booth included:

Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera 4K: A tiny Ultra HD and HD studio camera for live production. It is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand and features an incredible quality, broadcast-grade Ultra HD sensor that shoots with amazing clarity so customers can see more texture and detail in their images than ever before (shipping in July for $1,295).

ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K: The world’s first high-frame-rate Ultra HD 2160p60 switcher with 12G-SDI (shipping in June for $5,995).

Smart Videohub 12G 40x40: An incredibly advanced model of the Smart Videohub router family with 12G-SDI technology, allowing all SDI video formats up to 2160p60 to be routed all on the same router, all at the same time (shipping in May for $4,995).

Teranex Mini: Our next generation of video converters featuring advanced 12G-SDI. It features an innovative design, is rack-mountable, and includes front panel controls and LCD. It also features built-in power supply and support for all SD, HD, and Ultra HD formats up to 2160p60 (shipping in May for $495).