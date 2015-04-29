Blackmagic Smart Videohub

The What: Blackmagic Design has announced Smart Videohub CleanSwitch 12x12, a new mixed format SD, HD, and Ultra HD router that features full re-synchronization on every input for completely clean switches between non synchronized router crosspoints.

The What Else: The new Smart Videohub CleanSwitch 12x12 is a compact one rack unit router that features 6G-SDI for SD, HD, and Ultra HD routing. Unlike other routers its size, the Smart Videohub CleanSwitch 12x12 has full re-synchronization on every input so it can be used with non-referenced equipment. Customers can plug in everything from the highest end broadcast decks all the way down to consumer grade video equipment, and the CleanSwitch 12x12 will automatically synchronize them all. That means video can be routed and the signal can be switched without any glitches, picture rolls or other unwanted artifacts.