Black Box to Demo New Products, Solutions at NAB

Black Box has announced its plans for NAB 2017 Show, at booth SL9321, set to take place April 22–27. The company will reveal new products and hold demonstrations in high-performance KVM technology, post-production, virtualization, and video walls.

At NAB this year, Black Box will debut its newest product, Boxilla, for the first time in the U.S. Boxilla is a KVM and AV/IT system management platform that provides control rooms with a centralized command center for full monitoring and control of the entire system. Black Box will announce the product’s next integration through a live demo at its booth. It will also highlight other recent launches, including a new KVM extension solution for post-production colorists; new capabilities for InvisaPC; and a remote production solution to improve connectivity for live broadcasting.

“The broadcasting industry is seeing significant change with the growth of virtualization, 4K streaming, and remote production,” said Tom Strade, vice president of product innovation and marketing at Black Box. “Black Box continues to stay ahead of the curve by developing solutions that help streamline production processes, improve workflows to be adaptable and collaborative, and address rapidly emerging technology challenges broadcasters are facing today. At NAB, we will showcase our most popular products and services.”

Black Box’s demos will include:

Making the Switch: High-Performance KVM

InvisaPC: An IP-based KVM system that enables high-performance and scalable connectivity in both traditional and virtual environments. It allows use of on-site and remote servers while providing access to a virtualized machine with the same single-user interface.

ControlBridge: Enables custom and simplified user interfaces to control multiple KVM systems and devices in control rooms. Black Box will feature a 12-inch ControlBridge touchscreen monitor using different scenarios.

Compact switch: Enables matrix switching and management for DKM extenders.

Bridging the Gap: Enterprise-Class KVM and Zero-Client Connectivity

Boxilla: Will be featured with its first integration, InvisaPC. Combined with Boxilla, InvisaPC is an enterprise-class virtualized KVM solution. The matrix can scale to an unlimited number of devices. Black Box will also announce and demo Boxilla’s new integration at the show.

Freedom: A flexible four-port professional-grade switch that allows users to shift between separate computer systems by moving a mouse cursor from monitor to monitor. It can control multiple PCs as one through any mix of operating systems.

Setting the Stage: Video Wall Processing

Radian Video Wall Processor: This video wall can scale to create a multi-window canvas of any size or geometry for TV newsroom sets, and includes support for all video interfaces, IP-based video, and multiple video walls. Black Box will use Radian at NAB to feature a newscast.

There’s More: New KVM Extension Solution for Post-Production Colorists

Black Box will also demo a post-production solution for colorists using DKM extension products, which support the high demand and bandwidth for colorists’ unique applications.

NAB Session

John Hickey, senior director of KVM business for Black Box, will speak at "Virtualization in Broadcast: Virtual Machines Can Reinvent Global TV Production" Saturday, April 22 at 1:30 p.m. in room N256 in the north hall.