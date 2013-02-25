Black Box to Demo Latest iCOMPEL at DSE 13

Black Box will be demonstrating the latest features and advancements of its iCOMPEL platform at Digital Signage Expo 2013, February 27–28 in Las Vegas.

Black Box’s iCOMPEL line now includes models optimized for interactive touchscreen applications and versions with an HD video capture card.

The latest evolution of the iCOMPEL line includes a new user interface for easier layout, design, playlist, and scheduling control. With this improvement, the software simplifies digital signage management by non-technical users.

The iCOMPEL platform also includes new hardware for higher performance and more flexible integration:

• iCOMPEL P Series Publishers and Subscribers featuring i3 processing for playing professional Flash and video content, support for up to four video zones, HDMI and DVI connectivity, and 802.11n wireless as an option. The series includes more choices, including 2U publishers with additional DisplayPort output and 500 GB HDD storage, and VESA-mount publishers and subscribers with 40 GB SSD storage. Customers can also order models with a built-in HD video capture card for connecting a set-top with HDMI output to digital signage. With this HD video card option, video from a set-top source can be shown as an inset within other promotional content.

• iCOMPEL K Series VESA Kiosk Players for standalone signage applications: These small-form-factor SSD players can be mounted on the back of a display and work right out of the box with all software preinstalled. The K Series players are designed for retail kiosks and other single-screen applications and can be ordered with 802.11n wireless connectivity for difficult-to-cable signage, such as in island displays.

• iCOMPEL K Plus Series VESA Interactive Kiosk Players: Like the standard K Series players, these support VESA mounting for standalone kiosk applications and can be ordered with Wi-Fi enabled. But they are also touch enabled with USB HID touchscreens supported right out of the box. In addition, they support 1080p video, HDMI and DVI-I output, and up to four simultaneous video zones. Also, they feature i3 processing for Flash and video content playout, which makes them useful for kiosks that require fast-loading screen graphics and smooth full-motion video rendering.

• iCOMPEL O Series OPS Publishers and Subscribers: These offer the power of the P Series VESA models in an Intel Open Pluggable Specification compatible design. The self-contained iCOMPEL modules slide into displays with an OPS slot for convenient screen-integrated signage. They are designed for any application without room for an external player or where securing expensive hardware would be difficult. The OPS models feature i3 Mobile processing for Flash and video rendering, support for up to four simultaneous video zones; and 40 GB of onboard SSD storage.