Black Box Expands Video Wall Processor Lineup With Radian 1000 Series

The What: Black Box has expanded its Radian video wall processor line with the new 1000 Series (VWP-1060).

The What Else: The new series supports true 4K at 60Hz and is compatible with ultra high definition displays. It can be used with a wide range of input cards, including HDMI, DisplayPort, DVI, SDI, and VGA, and can also decode and display IP video streams. With six universal slots, the system I/O can be expanded as needed to support up to 20 direct video inputs, up to 250 IP video streams, or up to 24 displays. The Radian 1000 integrates with other Black Box products, including Coalesce for wireless presentations and collaboration and ControlBridge for touchscreen capabilities. The Radian 1000 Series is an extension of Black Box’s Radian 2000, which is used in mission-critical spaces.

The Bottom Line: Designed primarily for business applications, the Radian 1000 Series helps users create video walls that display digital signage in boardrooms, sports venues, and other professional and public spaces. Operators can freely place content anywhere on up to 24 displays of large-scale, multi-window walls. They can also drag, drop, resize, and scale windows to any size.