Draper Ecomatt XT700E

Draper's Ecomatt XT700E is Cradle to Cradle Silver certified, a third party, multi-attribute eco-label administered by the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute that assesses a product's safety to humans and the environment and design for future lifecycles.

Ecomatt XT700E is PVC free, and made of 100 percent polyester yarn. In addition to being fully recyclable, Ecomatt XT700E offers accurate color balance over a full 180-degree field, and a peak gain of 0.7.

Ecomatt XT700E is also GREENGUARD Children and Schools certified and ROHS compliant.