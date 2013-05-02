Analog Way Completes LiveCore Series at InfoComm

Analog Way will unveil the Ascender 32 and Ascender 48 during InfoComm 2013 in Orlando, FL.



Based on the LiveCore platform, Ascender 32 and 48 offer 32 and 48 Scalers respectively. The powerful new AV processors will be demonstrated in Analog Way’s booth #2015 from June 12-14.

Both systems offer 12 seamless inputs and 42 input plugs: 6 x HDMI, 9 x DVI-I, 3 x DisplayPort, 12 x 3G/HD/SD-SDI and 12 x Universal Analog. The devices can handle any source from composite video, up to 2560x1600, and outputs a variety of formats, including HD-TV and Computer format up to 2560x1600 and 4K.

As all LiveCore-based systems, Ascender 32 and Ascender 48 include an independent Dual-Link output for monitoring purposes, with a Live Source Mosaic layout. The products deliver varied display configurations to adapt to almost any application: Mixer, Hybrid, Hard Edge and Soft Edge configurations.

In addition to a native background layer, up to 4 true-seamless scaled layers per output can be displayed through the Ascender 32, and up to 6 true-seamless scaled layers per output for the Ascender 48. Layers can be controlled individually in time and transition. All layers, including 50 logos and 50 frames that can be stored in the memory bank, are uniformly controlled and can be fully resized.

The Ascender 48 offers advanced layer management. When an output is disabled, its layers can be shifted to another output offering higher flexibility.