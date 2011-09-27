Gepco Extends Tower Products Distribution

Des Plaines, IL--Gepco International and General Cable announced the extension of its distribution partnership with Tower Products, Inc. to include Upstate NY (excluding NYC), New Hampshire, Vermont, Maryland, New Jersey (excluding Northern NJ), Pennsylvania, Northern Virginia, Maine, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

“With the addition of Tower Products as our northeastern distributor of Gepco Brand audio, video and networking cabling solutions, we ensure that our northeast broadcast customers receive first-rate service and support,” said Glen Powers, director of sales, Gepco Brand Products.

“We are pleased to be partnering with a broadcast solutions provider like Gepco, adding to our already extensive product offering,” said Andrew Barth, vice president of sales for Tower Products. “We will work hard at making this transition seamless to existing Gepco users.”

Gepco International has been a brand of studio, stage and broadcast AV cables and cable assemblies for 30 years. As a complete solutions-based supplier, Gepco also offers value-added service and distribution of connectors, cable management products, patch panels, and wire and cable accessories. Gepco was acquired by General Cable in August 2009.