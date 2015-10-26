Biamp's Tesira 2.4 and HD-1 Hardware Dialer Now Available

Biamp Systems is now shipping the Tesira 2.4 platform and HD-1 hardware dialer, which provide customers with Lync Enterprise Voice and Skype for Business integration capabilities, an intuitive physical dialing device, and a number of networking enhancements.

“As distance communication becomes more and more engrained into daily workflows, Biamp identified a market need for solutions that can easily streamline the user’s conferencing experience,” said Justin O’Connor, audio products manager at Biamp Systems. “The combination of our enhanced Tesira platform capabilities and new hardware dialer provide workplaces with a comprehensive solution that, among other things, can get a conference up and running in mere moments with a traditional dialing interface.”



Supporting Lync Enterprise Voice and Skype for Business, Tesira 2.4 increases the flexibility of teleconferencing applications that utilize either of these Microsoft suites as the VoIP server by turning a TesiraFORTÉ into a VoIP endpoint for any Microsoft-based system. Lync Enterprise Voice and Skype for Business integration can be used on AVB and non-AVB configurations of TesiraFORTÉ VI, as well as Tesira SERVER and any SERVER-IOs equipped with the SVC-2 card.



Biamp’s HD-1 hardware dialer interacts with Tesira to allow users to carry out VoIP- or POTS-based calls easily. The HD-1 is powered by PoE and features a backlit LCD display, as well as a 12-button dial pad with 13 dedicated function buttons and four menu navigation buttons. Other features include call status, programmable speed dials, recently dialed numbers, multi-line support, and hold and flash functions. The device is compatible with Tesira SERVER and SERVER-IO, as well as AVB and non-AVB configurations of TesiraFORTÉ TI and TesiraFORTÉ VI.