Biamp's New Oreno Combines Conferencing & Browser-Based Interface

The What: Biamp Systems, a provider of networked media systems, is using the InfoComm stage to unveil its all-new Oreno platform.

The What Else: Created specifically for conferencing environments, the new control solution provides greater ease-of-use, deployment simplicity, and the ability to control any Biamp Tesira-equipped conference room via mobile devices. Designed to simplify the complexity of conference room setups, the Oreno suite is comprised of three core components: Oreno Creator, Oreno Manager, and the Oreno User Interface (UI).

The Why: "End users are very comfortable using their personal mobile devices and have come to expect the same familiar user experience in the workplace," said Chris Fitzsimmons, product manager, Biamp Systems. "Oreno is a natural response from Biamp to this trend, extending control for audio conferencing to handheld devices. Within an elegant, easy-to-use interface, Oreno lets users interact with Biamp solutions from the palms of their hands, while providing integrators with an entirely new way to provide control of conferencing systems."



The Interface: To expedite the creation of the user interface, the Oreno Creator tool provides a simple UI builder, which uses drag-and-drop tools and pre-built templates. This allows for end user customization, while eliminating the need for complex programming. The Oreno Manager allows control to be passed to the end user. Deployed onsite on a Windows PC or virtual machine, Oreno Manager provides systems administration tools and network management capabilities. Running in the browser of Web-enabled devices, the Oreno UI provides complete mobile control of a room's audio functions without the need for any software to be installed on the user's personal device — creating a flawless conferencing experience for any meeting participant. Biamp engaged Blink UX to help create a world class meeting room experience. Blink UX — a leading User Experience Research and Design Firm — helped Biamp design and test the user experience and UI for Oreno.

One More Thing: Ideal for standalone or multiroom conference settings using Tesira or TesiraFORTÉ, the Oreno suite allows participants to lock access to specific conference rooms during a meeting, place calls, and recall presets from Web-enabled devices.

Test Drive It: Biamp's booth is 743 at InfoComm 2015 in Orlando, Florida. The product will be available in fall 2015. Visit www.biamp.com for more information.