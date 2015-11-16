Biamp Systems Readies New Tesira Amplifiers

Biamp Systems is preparing four new Tesira amplifiers to ship in spring 2016 to provide seamless amplification options and easier audio integration capabilities in training rooms, lecture halls, performing arts centers, houses of worship, and others environment where sound distribution and reinforcement are required.

“Biamp is excited to introduce our first fully integrated amplifiers for the Tesira platform,” said Justin O’Connor, audio products manager at Biamp Systems. “Specifically designed to give customers more efficient audio systems, the new line facilitates configuration and offers more comprehensive system monitoring to provide integrators and operators with real-time awareness of the system’s operation. The result is an impressive family of amplifiers to choose from that augments the capabilities of networked media systems within a wide range of applications.”



Tesira’s new 2RU amplifiers include the four-channel 175W AMP-4175R, the eight-channel 150W AMP-8150R, the four-channel 350W AMP-4350R, and the four-channel 300W AMP-4300R CV with constant voltage.



With integrated system monitoring, the units facilitate the design, commissioning, and management phases, as well as allow an operator to manage or troubleshoot a system. By receiving signals from anywhere in the audio network, the amplifiers increase flexibility in both sound reinforcement and distribution. These new devices also future-proof installations via AVB/TSN readiness, leveraging the imminent AV and non-AV market trends.



Additionally, the amplifiers feature dual AVB/TSN ports for the added comfort of network redundancy. The amplifiers feature slots for optional analog failover cards to continue signal flow if the network stream is lost. These slots can also be used for optional I/O on the back panel. The Tesira amplifiers offer bridgeable channels to combine channels, a front-panel display for quick performance feedback, and convenient front-panel adjustments to modify amplifiers locally.

