Biamp Systems Presents on AVB/TSN at 2016 TSNA Technical Conference

Zach Snook, a senior applications engineer with Biamp Systems, will lead a speaking session titled, “Professional Audio Video: Successes, Challenges and Opportunities with AVB/TSN,” at this year’s Time Sensitive Networks and Applications (TSNA) Conference. The session will take place on April 12 at 2:30 pm at DoubleTree by Hilton in San Jose, CA.

Audio Video Bridging/Time Sensitive Networking (AVB/TSN) adoption continues to grow as the benefits of the open Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) standards become realized. As more industries come to need—and take advantage of—high-speed, synchronized, deterministic digital data transmissions, the AV industry will expand into new markets. Snook will discuss the impact of this growth, outlining successes, challenges, and opportunities as well as what it means for the future of pro AV.

The TSNA Conference will feature sessions from industry experts in AVB/TSN and allow participants to explore current and future developments in network-based time synchronization and standards. AVB/TSN is an open protocol developed by the IEEE that expands the range, functionality, and applications of standard Ethernet.

Zach Snook, a senior applications engineer with Biamp Systems since 2008, began his love of system design while playing in a local band. He nurtured his interest and received a bachelor's degree with a double concentration in systems contracting and live sound reinforcement at Columbia College Chicago. Prior to joining Biamp, Snook spent eight years working for an AV integrator, designing and commissioning systems. Through working with a wide variety of clientele, he learned the requirements of many types of system design as well as gained real-world experience to support customers — whether troubleshooting an AV system integrating multiple manufacturers or teaching one of Biamp’s many in-depth classes.