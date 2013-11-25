Harman Reveals dbx DriveRack PA2 Loudspeaker Management System

The What: Harman's dbx has introduced its DriveRack PA2 Loudspeaker Management System, which enables a loudspeaker system to be quickly and accurately optimized for the best-possible sound quality, according to the company.

The PA2 is ideal for bands, musicians and artists who carry their own PA and for a wide range of installed sound applications.

The What Else: The DriveRack offers a brand new Wizard allows for faster and easier set-up, while new AutoEQ and AFS give you professional touring quality room EQ and incredibly accurate Advanced Feedback Suppression (AFS), and finally all can now be controlled on the fly with your mobile device or laptop using Ethernet control via an Android, iOS, Mac, or Windows device.

The DriveRack PA2 can be set up and operated from a compatible tablet or smartphone. An all-new Wizard utility makes setup easier and faster than ever, and users have access to a host of configuration menus and on their mobile device, with full-color graphical displays that give ready visual indications of the parameters being adjusted. The DriveRack PA2 can also be operated via its front-panel controls and display.

The DriveRack PA2 provides a comprehensive suite of system tuning and optimization tools. Its improved AutoEQ enables automatic and precise equalization of the loudspeakers to the venue in which they’re installed to achieve smoother, more accurate in-room frequency response. A new AFS Advanced Feedback Suppression feature automatically finds and dials out any problematic feedback-producing frequencies.

The PA2 offers numerous additional system-tuning and sonic optimization capabilities, including dbx compression, graphic and 8-band parametric EQ, dbx’s exclusive Subharmonic Synthesis for enhanced low-frequency response, a built-in loudspeaker crossover (for full-range, 2-way and 3-way systems), limiting, loudspeaker time alignment and time delay and many additional features.

The Why: “Setting up a PA can be challenging even under the best of circumstances, and with the introduction of the DriveRack PA2, local musicians, weekend warriors, semi-pro players, wedding bands and even established artists and venues now have a remarkably effective tool for getting better live sound than ever before,” said Noel Larson, market manager, Portable PA, Tour, and Recording at Harman Signal Processing.