Biamp Offering TesiraLUX Online Certification Training

Biamp Systems is now offering online certification training for TesiraLUX, Tesira’s low-latency, 4K-networked video distribution solution. In addition, Biamp has added new webinars covering a variety of topics from “VoIP Basics” and “Troubleshooting 101” to “Designing a Conference Room” and “Logic and Presets in Tesira.” These offerings are part of Biamp’s training program that is designed to fit around integrator and consultant schedules.

“The arrival of TesiraLUX is highly anticipated, and we want to ensure our partners are prepared to be as successful in video as they are in audio,” said Kiley Henner, director of customer experience at Biamp. “Just like our other courses, the TesiraLUX training is about giving designers, programmers, and technicians all the technical know-how they need to design, integrate, and troubleshoot our range of solutions. We’re committed to offering free, flexible education and training resources that help achieve their highest level of success.”

The TesiraLUX training will explain hardware features, system architecture, and video concepts; the bandwidth consumption of video signals and how to use new video partitions in Tesira software; network considerations for a TesiraLUX system; and dynamic AVB stream utilization and routing. Since TesiraLUX training builds on the full Tesira platform training, it is required that attendees successfully complete both the TesiraFORTÉ online training and the Tesira in-person training sessions. TesiraLUX training will also qualify for InfoComm International CTS renewal units.

Biamp’s new webinars are taught by Biamp applications engineers and offered in English, Arabic, and Mandarin. These courses are updated every six months and offer tips and techniques that allow anyone to brush up on current skills or expand their knowledge to get the most out of Biamp hardware and software.

Visit Biamp’s self-paced TesiraLUX online training page to learn more and register. Biamp’s Training and Support page provides detailed information for online and in-person training, webinars, and other educational resources. General information on Biamp is available at www.biamp.com.