Biamp Nexia

Biamp Systems will showcase Nexia, the company's award-winning distance conferencing system, newly repositioned alongside the launch of the TesiraFORTÉ series of audio processors. Together, Nexia and TesiraFORTÉ provide a well-rounded and powerful DSP product offering designed to satisfy users' routine audio requirements for professional AV solutions at an affordable price.

Vocia 1.6 marks a significant addition to the Biamp Vocia networked public address and voice evacuation system. The central aim of this release is to better integrate with Biamp's Tesira and Audia platforms in order to provide seamless multi-functional solutions. With new capabilities for extending the platform to an even broader range of installations of various sizes, Vocia 1.6 provides three new hardware devices — the eight-channel Vocia Input (VI-8) device for analog and digital paging inputs, the VoIP-1 telephone-paging adaptor, and the POTS-1 analog telephone-paging adaptor. A large number of new features and enhancements in Vocia 1.6 software include impedance monitoring for the Vocia VA-8600 and VA-8600c amplifiers, support for unicast CobraNet local inputs, and a dry contact control input mode for the Vocia Life Safety Interface (LSI-16e), VI-8, and Vocia General Purpose I/O (GPIO-1) devices.