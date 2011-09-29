Webinar: Digital Architecture, BlueWater and Nanolumens

BlueWater Technologies, a national provider of In Store Solutions & Technology Driven Displays, Audio Visual Integration, and Meeting & Event Technology, announces its upcoming webinar, "How to Make an Impact with Digital Architecture," presented by NanoLumens.

NanoLumens, a flexible LED manufacturer, was one of 36 vendors who exhibited current and upcoming technology at BlueWater's 2011 Tech Expo on September 14th. Nearly 400 attendees walked the exhibit floor looking for solutions that would impact their organization. One of the most talked about displays was BlueWater's architectural pixel mapping solution, which took front stage at The Fillmore. Custom interactive technology and unique LED applications were also popular exhibits, making NanoLumens one of the hot new vendors this year.

"We have a group of top-quality suppliers who exhibit at our Tech Expo, and we continue to build that list each year to showcase new technology that will benefit our diverse client base," said BlueWater Technologies' Director of Marketing John Rose. "While repeat suppliers, such as Christie, Scala, Crestron, Sharp, Planar and others, were busy showcasing current trends, NanoLumens was a popular new addition to the Expo. We are excited about the upcoming webinar and look forward to working with more of our suppliers in this capacity."

In the upcoming webinar, "How to Make an Impact with Digital Architecture," NanoLumens will discuss flexible display technology that brings surfaces to life with bright, vivid full-motion visuals. This technology opens a new world of creativity for AV architects as this solution is not constrained by standard sizes and shapes, or by the size, noise and cost issues associated with other solutions. Digital architecture gives you more capabilities for your signage, promotions, and branding.