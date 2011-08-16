Trenton Unveils New Shelfmount Controller

Trenton has unveiled the new TVC3400 and TVC4400 video controller product family.

Trenton's new TVC3400 video controller.

The controllers are ready for immediate shipment and feature long-life embedded motherboards with up to (3) Matrox Mura MPX boards delivering up to (12) 1080p high-definition inputs and (12) 1080p high-definition outputs while leveraging each board’s 64 Gbit/sec duplex data transfer rate to ensure successful HD input captures.

“Trenton’s shelf and wallmount versions of our popular Matrox validated video controller product line opens up a wide variety of video display wall equipment mounting possibilities,” said Michael Bowling, president of Trenton Systems. “The TVC3400 and TVC4400 answer our customer’s needs to have smaller controller hardware that can fit into the tight mounting spaces typical in compact video display walls applications.”