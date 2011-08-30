Almo Fall 2011 E4 AV Tour

Audiovisual distributor Almo Professional A/V has opened registration for the Fall 2011 portion of its E4 AV training and networking tour, which will take place in Chicago on October 6 and New York City on October 27. The tour includes new exhibiting manufacturers with audiovisual products ranging from affordable flat panel enclosures and premium HDMI cables to broadcast equipment and universal remotes. Almo’s E4 will also feature a full-day schedule of entirely new training sessions worth CTS Renewal Units (RUs).

“Based on partner demand, this is the second time our tour will come to Chicago and the third time we’ll visit New York City,” explained Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO for Almo Professional A/V. “We are bringing a new and expanded curriculum to our reseller partners. The education program will include pertinent topics such as designing and selling environmentally-friendly AV systems and using AV Apps. Also, at the request of our partners, we have added several new exhibitors with valuable products and services our attendees will want to get acquainted with during the event.”

The following training sessions will take place at the fall 2011 E4 events.

Keynote: How to Design and Sell Green AV Systems (1 CTS RU)

Gary Kayye, chief visionary, Kayye Consulting

Power and Grounding Best Practices (1 CTS RU)

Paul Streffon, staff instructor, InfoComm International

On-The-Job AV Apps (1 CTS RU)

Paul Streffon, staff instructor, InfoComm International

Basic Acoustics and Quantifying Background Noise (1 CTS RU)

Paul Streffon, staff instructor, InfoComm International

Content is King but Placement is Crucial: Mount Solutions for Digital Signage (1 CTS RU)

Mike Moon, CTS-certified Pro AV installer and products technical specialist, Chief (Chicago)

Douglas Bauernschmidt, M.S., PMP®, CTS, Instructional Designer for Classrooms, Chief (NYC)

CAT5 Connectivity for HDMI & HDMI Plug and Play (1 CTS RU)

Mike Tsinberg, founder and president, Key Digital (Chicago session only)

Videoconferencing: The Business Case Why NOW is the Time (1 CTS RU)

Alan Brawn, principal, Brawn Consulting