beyerdynamic Orbis Wired Conference System

The What: beyerdynamic's Orbis wired conference system includes the Orbis MU 43 flush mount microphone units with separate CA OL loudspeaker module, the Classis RM 31 Q vertical microphone array, and the Orbis CU control unit.

The What Else: Microphone units can be connected in two lines or in a ring, and connection with redundancy for maximum reliability with access for up to 50 microphone units in a ring. Connection without redundancy has a maximum of 100 microphone units (50 per line). The power supply is via an external power supply unit (included with delivery)