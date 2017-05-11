beyerdynamic Names Larry Drago Marketing Manager

beyerdynamic has appointed Larry Drago to the position of marketing manager. In his new position, Drago will be tasked with growing the brand and market share for beyerdynamic in the United States through various marketing strategies and tactics. Drago comes to beyerdynamic with a diverse marketing background in many industries in his career including software, business continuity/disaster recovery, digital signage, industrial packaging, food service, and higher education.

Larry Drago

"Larry has a deep background in marketing and will help beyerdynamic raise its presence in the United States,” said Alan Feckanin, director of Americas. “His expertise and knowledge will drive our business to new heights. We are delighted to have Larry on our team and look forward to his many contributions."

"I'm excited to be here at beyerdynamic and propel their business to the next level,” Drago said. “Working for a company that has such a broad product line and established success are great indicators of a high performing organization. I look forward to working with the beyerdynamic team to accomplish all our goals and grow the presence in the USA."