Aviom Launches Website to Support New Products

Aviom, manufacturer of the A-16II Personal Mixer, recently announced the addition of its next generation personal mixer, the A360 Personal Mixer, to the company product line.



Coinciding with this product introduction, the company has launched a new website. The new site not only supports the addition of the A360 Personal Mixer to the product line but also provides improved navigation and a focused application approach to educating visitors about Aviom’s products.

Aviom’s director of marketing, Chandler Collison, explained: “While Aviom is the industry standard in personal mixing products, we also offer unique solutions for digital audio networking and distribution. The new website allows visitors to quickly access information about the application that is meaningful to them, whether it is monitor mixing, a digital snake for point-to-point audio distribution, or a complete audio network.”