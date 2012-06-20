NanoLumens 'NanoBar' Delivers Real-Time Twitter Feed for Ben & Jerry’s

Ben & Jerry’s has a long tradition of breaking ground with inventive new flavors and monikers for their world-famous ice cream, so when the company decided to open its very first retail location in Japan, it had to be an innovative store, complete with the company’s first digital menu boards and a live Twitter feed display.

Josh Byrd, NanoLumens director of marketing, told AV Technology Magazine that "The 'NanoBar' is a great example of how NanoLumens can build displays unique to the needs of the customer. What makes this significant is that facility directors and tech managers are no longer confined to standard display sizes and shapes but instead are free to utilize high quality digital displays in the format of their choosing."

With such a unique and specific purpose, the Twitter feed couldn’t be displayed on just any digital display or boring four-color LED ticker. That’s why they contacted NanoLumens to build them an 8-foot wide, 4.5-inch tall, full color 6mm pixel pitch LED display, unofficially dubbed the ‘NanoBar’.

The ‘NanoBar’ display’s content is powered by software developed by Scala, which also provides content for the store’s digital menu boards behind the register counter.

Byrd continued, “The ‘NanoBar’ LED display that we built for Ben & Jerry’s is a prime example of how NanoLumens can design and build an eye-catching, energy efficient LED display for literally any application. With our flexible and non-flexible displays that can be built to any size and shape, all a company needs to do is imagine a use for digital signage, and our team can make it a reality. By showcasing their live Twitter feed in the store on a vibrant full color ticker-type of display, Ben & Jerry’s has taken customer interaction to a whole new level, and NanoLumens is proud to provide the exact technology they need to do so.”

NanoLumens displays are extremely slim, ultra-lightweight, energy efficient, and feature an edge-to-edge picture quality (up to a brightness of 5,000 nits) that can be viewed from any angle or any distance without color shift or picture drop-off.