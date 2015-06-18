BenQ Dual-Sided Digital Signage Displays at InfoComm

BenQ America Corp. has made four models in its digital signage series available which are being shown at InfoComm 2015. The signage solutions include the company's 4K displays, interactive touch panels and monitors for video wall applications.



BenQ's unique new dual-sided LCD displays at their booth at InfoComm.

BenQ has made two additions to the RP Series of interactive flat panels. With 10 touch points, the 79-inch 4K RP790 and 70-inch RP702 interactive displays let users see content using the integrated Android PC annotation program. The panels come with Eye-Care tools, Low Blue Light technology, and Flicker-free viewing. They also have DisplayNote, a bundle desktop and mobile application, presenters can create environments by streaming content from their computers to multiple participants across various devices. BenQ's QWrite software enables on-screen user interaction. For administrators, BenQ's Multiple Display Administrator (MDA) software adds remote monitoring and control across multiple units as well as administering equipment performance alerts for IT staff.

The 55-inch PL550 gives a medium for signage professionals to create content experiences for the viewer. The panel provides HDMI digital daisy chain capabilities, direct USB flash drive connectivity, video-over-Ethernet, and BenQ's MDA software tools. The 55-inch ST550K has a 4K2K resolution and 350 nits of brightness. The ST550K has the X-Sign content creation and management software, MDA software, and an Android operating system that enables USB playback and Mobile High-Definition Link connectivity to allow mobile devices to mirror HD content to the monitors.