BenQ Adds New Projectors for Large Venues

BenQ America has added four new dual-lamp, high-brightness professional projectors to its Integrators’ Choice lineup. Designed to support large-venue installations while supporting the HDBaseT standard the Colorific PX9510, PW9520, PU9530, and SU964 provide up to 6,500 ANSI lumens to satisfy the brightness requirements of command-and-control rooms, houses of worship, conference rooms, and other large spaces.

“We want to give integrators more options, and these four new professional projector models are a great addition to our Integrators’ Choice offering,” said Jan Spence, associate vice president of marketing communications and branding at BenQ America Corp. “Equipped with time-saving installation options and setup tools, integrators can create bright, flexible, and powerful onscreen experiences that will immerse audience members sitting anywhere in the room.”



P-Series projectors are designed to provide high brightness, contrast, and resolutions to deliver full HD images in ambient lighting conditions. The projectors allow integrators to provide customers with more than 1 billion true-to-life colors. The BenQ PX9510 and SU964 each feature 6,500 ANSI lumens of brightness and offer XGA and WUXGA resolutions, respectively, while the PW9520 and PU9530 provide 6,000 ANSI lumens of brightness and WXGA and WUXGA resolutions, respectively.



P-Series projectors are available with seven optional, interchangeable lenses ranging from 0.79 short-throw to 8.56 long-throw versions; two interchangeable color wheels for higher brightness and improved color balance demands; and 360-degree vertical projection capabilities. The SU964 features corner-fit correction for independent adjustment of the corners of any projection, and a 1.5x zoom lens to provide a wide throw distance range. To reduce the need to make frequent placement adjustments, the P-Series projectors feature horizontal and vertical motorized lens shift, while the SU964 offers manual lens shift. All models include 2D keystone correction to align images using horizontal and vertical adjustments.



For greater connectivity convenience, the professional series includes front and rear IR receiver points, HDMI (dual HDMI on the SU964), USB, and RS-232, and supports the advanced digital HDBaseT standard, enabling signal control from multiple media sources — including PCs, laptops, Blu-ray players, gaming consoles, and more — over a single CAT5 cable up to 328 feet. For IT managers, facility-wide maintenance is made simple with LAN control, allowing easy remote monitoring and control directly from an administrator’s workstation. The projectors support AMX, Crestron, and PJLink systems, making system interoperability even more efficient. The SU964 also offers an energy-saving “eco-blank” mode, which helps reduce power consumption and lower total cost of ownership (TCO), according to the company.