Almo Forms Distribution Partnership to Carry Harman Brands

Almo Professional A/V has formed a new distribution partnership with Harman Professional whereby it now carries JBL Professional loudspeakers, Crown Audio amplifiers, AKG wireless microphones, dbx Professional digital signal processors and Soundcraft audio mixers for live sound.

"By carrying multiple Harman Professional brands, we are able to provide our partners with streamlined consistency and support for their audio sales and integration needs," said Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO for Almo Professional A/V. "Apryl Griswold, one of our business development managers with audio expertise, will work in concert with our seasoned sales professionals to incorporate Harman products into audio installations. Together our Almo team will ensure complete integration, training, service and technical support for all the Harman brands."

Almo will host a Harman webinar, "An Introduction to Harman Professional Audio through Almo Pro AV" to provide an overview of the product offering available from the five Harman brands it now carries. The session will take place on September 20 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern.

Harman has also joined the Almo E4 AV Fall 2013 Tour and will feature the newly shipping JBL Professional Control 10 Speakers during the next event in Southern California on October 18.

E4 Southern California is on October 18 at the Hyatt Regency in Irvine, CA, and runs from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. P.T. It is an entirely free event, including parking, for Almo Pro A/V's reseller, integrator and consultant partners. To register, go to www.e4avtour.com.

The E4 AV program can be accessed on demand during and after each event for instructor videos, copies of the course presentations and live Twitter updates. On November 13, E4 will continue on to Metropolitan New York for a stop at the Meadowlands Expo Center.