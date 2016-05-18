Barco to Show New Laser-Phosphor Projector Range at InfoComm

The What: Barco will show its newest laser-phosphor projector range designed for the simulation market at InfoComm 2016.

The What Else: The high-quality F90 series was designed with the stringent demands of the simulation market in mind. Smearing reduction ensures that fast-moving objects are depicted with the highest accuracy. The very high illumination level—using laser-phosphor technology—means that fewer channels are needed on large display areas, further reducing total cost of ownership (TCO).

Barco’s 4K UHD Single Step Processing (SSP) technology, which is designed to enable lower latency than competing technologies, makes sure that, even in fast-moving simulation systems, the sense of reality is upheld at all times. The embedded warp and blend capability, Constant Light Output (CLO), unmatched color performance over time, and dual-iris system with optical filters for a great contrast range, allow images to be displayed true to life in nearly any simulation system.

An additional advantage of the F90 series is that it utilizes all of the existing high-quality lens options of Barco/projectiondesign’s F3x series. The large install base of existing customers will find this very beneficial when calculating the cost of upgrading.

The Bottom Line: This new family of laser-phosphor projectors will exist alongside the company’s LED range, with the aim of fulfilling the market’s need for operational simplicity, superior image quality, and low total cost of ownership (TCO). The high-brightness output makes the F90 series well suited for use in a wide variety of large-display applications, ranging from ship bridges to rear-projection simulation domes.