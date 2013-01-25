Kramer Sponsoring Upcoming InfoComm Roundtable in NYC

Kramer is sponsoring all of InfoComm’s Regional Roundtables and Meet Ups for 2013.

InfoComm Roundtables are a networking and business education opportunity free to InfoComm members, allowing attendees to make face-to-face connections with industry colleagues in your city, get management advice tailored to AV businesses, and share insights and opinions.

"Disaster Recovery: Preparing for the Unexpected" will be held on February 7, 2013, in New York, NY. Click infocomm.org for more information and to register.

Location:

Cisco Systems

One Penn Plaza

9th Floor

New York, NY 10119

12:30pm - 2:30pmOpening Remarks

2:30pm - 3:30pmRoundtable Discussion

Disaster Recovery: Preparing for the Unexpected

James Bowman, President/CEO, SBS Group Corporate

This presentation will cover:

What is disaster recovery planning?

Why do we need a DR plan?

Gaining executive buy-in

Considerations

Going about the process

I have a plan; now what?