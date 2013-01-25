Kramer Sponsoring Upcoming InfoComm Roundtable in NYC

Kramer is sponsoring all of InfoComm’s Regional Roundtables and Meet Ups for 2013.
InfoComm Roundtables are a networking and business education opportunity free to InfoComm members, allowing attendees to make face-to-face connections with industry colleagues in your city, get management advice tailored to AV businesses, and share insights and opinions.
"Disaster Recovery: Preparing for the Unexpected" will be held on February 7, 2013, in New York, NY. Click infocomm.org for more information and to register.
Location:
Cisco Systems
One Penn Plaza
9th Floor
New York, NY 10119
12:30pm - 2:30pmOpening Remarks
2:30pm - 3:30pmRoundtable Discussion
Disaster Recovery: Preparing for the Unexpected
James Bowman, President/CEO, SBS Group Corporate
This presentation will cover:
What is disaster recovery planning?
Why do we need a DR plan?
Gaining executive buy-in
Considerations
Going about the process
I have a plan; now what?